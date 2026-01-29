Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait’s Minister of Defence, discussing avenues to further grow bilateral ties

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait. Sheikh Abdullah is in the UAE on a working visit, during which he will take part in the ‘UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week, which commenced today across all emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the Kuwaiti Minister of Defence, expressing pride in the profound ties between the two nations and their peoples. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the continued advancement of bilateral relations across all fields, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “The UAE and Kuwait are brothers forever. We look forward with confidence to a future of shared dreams and an unwavering determination to build a better tomorrow. Kuwait and its people are, and will always be, in our hearts: a fountain of nobility and beacon of wisdom.”

He added: “Celebrating the fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, conveys a message of profound appreciation and affection from the UAE to Kuwait. It reaffirms the depth of our historical partnership, our unified stance on regional and international matters, and our shared commitment to strengthening solidarity within the GCC.”

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE; Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; and Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

The meeting highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation and exploring opportunities across diverse fields, emphasising the need to further expand the bilateral partnership to serve the development priorities of both nations. Additionally, the two sides discussed several areas of mutual interest, along with key regional and international developments.

Both parties reaffirmed the commitment of leaderships on either side to strengthening bilateral ties and building new bridges of cooperation. These efforts aim to support sustainable development in both nations while fulfilling the aspirations of their people for a more prosperous future.