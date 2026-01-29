Dubai Health showcased as 'Live Case Study' in Oxford Global Healthcare Leadership Programme

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has been selected as a live case study for the Organisational Leadership module within the MSc in Global Healthcare Leadership. The program is co-delivered by Saïd Business School and the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Services, University of Oxford. This recognition reflects Dubai’s dedication to healthcare excellence and its growing position as a global leader in developing an integrated academic health system to advance health for humanity.

As part of the module, a delegation from Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Health visited the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, and offered in-depth insights into the design and growth of Dubai’s first integrated academic health system, outlining the strategic roadmap guiding its transformation journey. The sessions featured a presentation by Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), followed by a panel discussion with Dr. Eleanor Murray, Senior Fellow in Management Practice at Oxford Saïd Business School; Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU; and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi.

The panel explored key themes in healthcare leadership, including system transformation, academic integration, and the importance of fostering global collaborative partnerships to enhance patient access and outcomes. This platform facilitated a meaningful exchange of insights among experienced healthcare professionals worldwide, enabling comparisons of diverse healthcare models and discussions on innovative leadership strategies.

Dr. Eleanor Murray, Senior Fellow in Management Practice at Saïd Business School, said, “Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system provided our Masters in Global Healthcare Leadership students with a fascinating live case to explore themes of leadership, partnership working, strategic capability and innovation. We extend our grateful thanks to Dubai Health for generously giving of their time throughout the week to share thoughtful reflections and insights on their transformation journey.”

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, said, “Leadership within an academic health system is about creating value. The true strength is defined by how effectively those parts work together, not how they act independently. Dubai Health’s transformation journey demonstrates how integrated systems can accelerate meaningful progress when guided by a shared mission and purpose.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said, “Developing a governance structure aligned with our vision and values was a foundational step in designing Dubai’s first integrated academic health system. While we learned from global exemplars, our model reflects Dubai’s unique context and aspirations. Our engagement with Oxford Saïd underscores our commitment to continuous learning and the exchange of insights with international partners.”

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of MBRU, said, “Advancing health for humanity rests on collaboration and shared expertise. Our partnership with Oxford Saïd Business School, including the co-designed Systems Leadership Program delivered through the Dubai Health Leadership Academy, reflects our commitment to developing leaders who think boldly, collaborate deeply, and lead with purpose to drive progress.”

Active participation with Oxford Saïd’s MSc in Global Healthcare Leadership program forms part of Dubai Health’s broader strategy to contribute to global knowledge in healthcare transformation. Delivered jointly by Saïd Business School and the University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, the program brings together leadership, management, and frontline healthcare expertise, providing an ideal platform to share Dubai Health’s experience in building an integrated academic health system. The collaboration reinforces Dubai Health’s role in shaping the future of integrated academic health systems and supporting knowledge exchange with leading institutions worldwide.