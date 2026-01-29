Xposure 2026 highlights climate change impact on West Africa’s coastline

SHARJAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Xposure International Photography Festival (Xposure 2026) highlighted the impact of climate change on West Africa’s coastline during a session presented by documentary photographer Matilde Gattoni on the opening day of the festival’s 10th edition at Aljada in Sharjah.

Gattoni said that more than 7,000 kilometres of coastline across West Africa are experiencing accelerated erosion, reaching up to 36 metres per year in some areas, leading to the displacement of tens of millions of people. She noted that while governments prioritise protecting major cities and industrial sectors, countless coastal villages are being left to face an uncertain future, threatening the disappearance of centuries-old coastal ways of life.

During the session, Gattoni presented examples from her exhibition “Ocean Rage: West Africa is being swallowed by the sea”, documented along the coasts of Ghana, Togo and Benin, warning of the profound impact of climate warming on coastal communities and their customs, traditions and cultural heritage.

In a separate session, the X Platform hosted photojournalist Kiana Hayeri, whose work documents life in Afghanistan. Her exhibition, presented within the Photojournalism: Social Issues zone, offers rare moments from inside Afghan homes.

The festival also featured a series of practical workshops that attracted strong participation from photographers and enthusiasts. Among the highlights were two interactive workshops led by Canadian animation artist and Zayed University Assistant Dean Peter Chanthavong, titled “Composite Dreams: Redefining Animation through Artificial Intelligence”.

Additional workshops included “Portrait Photography: Light and Shadow”, presented by the Emirates Photography Society, and “How to Develop a Photography Book in 2026”, delivered by Paris-based publisher and photography expert Gilles Kergourlay.