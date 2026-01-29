Hamdan bin Mohammed, Kuwait's Defence Minister attend UAE-Kuwait Media Forum

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait, attended part of the UAE-Kuwait Media Forum held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The forum forms part of the 'UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever' Week, running from 29 January to 4 February across all emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and the Kuwaiti defence minister attended a number of sessions at the forum that highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations.

The sessions featured strategic dialogues with prominent diplomatic, cultural and sports figures, shedding light on the future of bilateral relations and recalling the historical, cultural and humanitarian milestones that have united the two nations through decades of cooperation and exchange.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said the relationship between the UAE and Kuwait represents an exceptional model of brotherly ties between nations, built on trust and mutual respect and guided by a shared vision for a prosperous future that supports development and wellbeing in both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added: “We are proud of the long-standing journey that has brought the UAE and Kuwait together through decades of joint action across political, economic, cultural and social fields. We continue to strengthen and develop this strategic partnership in a way that serves shared interests and fulfils the aspiration of both nations.”

Sheikh Abdullah Al Sabah said ties between Kuwait and the UAE are founded on deep historical ties and strong humanitarian values, noting that the relationship continues to grow stronger under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the UAE’s initiative to organise the “UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever” week, describing it as a reflection of the deep affection and genuine brotherhood shared by the two nations.

His Excellency said: “This initiative is a platform to further enhance strategic cooperation and expand it into wider horizons that serve mutual interests between the two nations.”

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Abdullah attended a session entitled ‘The Gulf War and the Emirati-Kuwaiti Solidarity’ as part of the forum.

The session explored the UAE’s honourable and supportive role in Kuwait during the 1990 invasion and included firsthand testimonials that detailed the management of the crisis and the strength of a unified Gulf response. It further highlighted the critical humanitarian and logistical dimensions of the support extended by the UAE.

Moderated by media figure Jamal Al Mulla, the session featured insights from Retired Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Mohammed Al Saadi and Retired Air Force Major General Saber Al Suwaidan.

Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Mohammed Al Saadi highlighted the UAE’s response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, which was defined by total vigilance and readiness on both military and political levels from the outset. Al Saadi underscored the decisive stance adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who remained steadfast in rejecting the occupation and defending Kuwait’s sovereignty.

Al Saadi cited examples of the solidarity shown by the UAE, who welcomed tens of thousands of Kuwaitis during the crisis, providing accommodation and support in a show of humanitarian commitment that reflected the enduring historical and brotherly ties between the two nations.

Direct support

Retired Air Force Major General Saber Al Suwaidan recalled the initial hours of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, during which intense bombardment destroyed the infrastructure of several Kuwaiti airbases. He noted that many Kuwaiti aircraft landed in the UAE, where the UAE Air Force provided their Kuwaiti counterparts with direct support that included technical assistance and spare parts. Additionally, the UAE Air Force also provided training to Kuwaiti pilots for years following the liberation, in a testament to the profound military cooperation between the two nations.

Al Suwaidan noted that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was personally present during pivotal moments both during and after the war. He highlighted His Highness’s commitment and determination to be on the ground in Kuwait immediately following the liberation in a gesture that embodied the UAE’s steadfast solidarity with the Kuwaiti people.

The UAE-Kuwait Media Forum includes a series of main sessions featuring leading speakers from both countries, and serves as a comprehensive platform to showcase educational, media, cultural and sports relations between the two countries, while honouring pioneers who have played a key role in building ties since their early beginnings.