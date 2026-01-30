UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Saeed Al Eter rank of 'Minister'

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting Saeed Mohammed Saif Al Eter Al Dhanhani the rank of “Minister".

The Decree comes into force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Saeed Al Eter is currently the Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office. During his work at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, he oversees, manages and follows up on the Federal Government's communication strategy and system. He manages media campaigns for strategic national projects undertaken by ministries and federal entities and provides media support to the UAE Cabinet.

Al Eter is also serving as the Director-General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, where he contributed to launching numerous humanitarian projects and key initiatives of Arab and international impact.

Saeed Al Eter is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Programme and holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication Engineering from Khalifa University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the American University of Sharjah.