Marine Sports Festival for People of Determination concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, in cooperation with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, concluded the Marine Sports Festival for People of Determination, held in a competitive and community-focused atmosphere.

The festival featured several marine events, including Beach Kayak Race, Kayak Paddling Race, and Sailing Race for the Baha Sail category. Competitions ran from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm under an organised programme that took into account participants’ needs.

A total of 60 male and female athletes from schools and institutions for People of Determination took part, showcasing strong performances and highlighting marine sports as a tool for empowerment and social inclusion.

The programme also included interactive activities aimed at strengthening engagement and moral support among participants, reflecting the humanitarian and sporting values promoted by the organisers.

The festival forms part of ongoing efforts by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and Zayed Higher Organisation to promote inclusivity and provide People of Determination with opportunities to practise marine sports in a safe and supportive environment.

Winners were honoured by Mubarak Al Ameri, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, and Ahmed Salem Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination.