Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Etihad Rail board meeting

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Led by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of Etihad Rail, has chaired a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors at the Abu Dhabi passenger station in Mohamed bin Zayed City.

The board reviewed updates on the UAE’s national rail network and the passenger train project scheduled to commence operations in 2026, marking a major step forward in the country’s integrated transport system.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi and Board Member of Etihad Rail; Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Board Member of Etihad Rail; Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail; along with other board members and senior company officials.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab and the Board of Directors reviewed the company’s readiness to launch the initial passenger rail routes in 2026 across the national rail network, as well as the latest developments at the recently announced passenger stations in Al Sila, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid, in addition to four major stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. These stations will together connect 11 cities and key hubs across the country.

The service will be supported by a fleet of 13 state-of-the-art trains designed in line with leading international standards and best practices. The passenger rail network will form the UAE’s first fully integrated national railway system for passenger transport, strengthening connectivity between the emirates and providing safe and reliable transport solutions for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.

During the visit, Sheikh Theyab and the board toured a passenger train to review its interior design and onboard features, as well as the passenger station in Mohamed bin Zayed City, where they oversaw the advanced construction works.

The station features distinctive architectural elements and a strategic location within a rapidly growing residential area, and together with the wider network, is expected to stimulate economic and urban development once operational.

In addition to passenger rail preparations, the board was briefed on Etihad Rail’s freight operations, which saw strong growth in 2025. The company transported more than 6.5 million tonnes of sulphur, over 10 million tonnes of aggregates, and 148,000 containers, underscoring the freight service’s growing role in supporting national trade.

Rail transport of bulk materials and containers also successfully eliminated more than 500,000 truck journeys in the Al Dhafra Region.

The board also reviewed upcoming strategic projects, including the UAE–Oman joint railway network, Hafeet Rail, the first cross-border rail network between the two countries. The project made significant progress over the past year, achieving 30 percent completion, which reflects steady advancement in line with approved timelines.

Once completed, the network is expected to strengthen trade and passenger movement between the UAE and Oman, reinforce ties between the two nations and support economic growth.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of Etihad Rail’s achievements in operating the national rail network, noting the company’s role in reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global standing while advancing safe and sustainable transport solutions.

These efforts align with the leadership’s vision to enhance connectivity between residential, industrial and commercial centres through a future-proof transport and infrastructure system that strengthens national competitiveness and supports sustainable development. This progress is reflected in the continued success of freight services since their launch in 2023 and the substantial readiness achieved for passenger operations scheduled for 2026.

The meeting comes as part of a series of board engagements to monitor project delivery and ensure implementation remains on track according to approved timelines.

Etihad Rail remains committed to contributing to the UAE’s vision for the future of transport and infrastructure by continuing to develop and operate a safe, sustainable railway network that provides integrated freight and passenger services, supports trade and tourism, and advances comprehensive national development.