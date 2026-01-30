Resolution issued to consolidate assets, investments of L’IMAD Holding, ADQ

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA) has issued a resolution to consolidate the assets and investments of L’IMAD Holding Company (L’IMAD), and the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Group (ADQ) under the umbrella of L’IMAD.

The resolution aims to create a sovereign investment powerhouse with a diversified asset base, supporting the Government of Abu Dhabi’s policy on sustainable investment and contributing to enhanced economic development for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The resolution demonstrates continued momentum in delivering the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to grow sovereign investment funds locally and globally, while safeguarding the stability and continuity of Abu Dhabi’s investment policy, which has been built over more than 50 years.

L’IMAD will have differentiated operational, industrial and technological capabilities, in addition to investment platforms across both private and public markets, which will enhance the flexibility and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment ecosystem.

Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, L’IMAD seeks to develop globally competitive investment platforms focused on building national champions in sectors of strategic importance. These sectors include energy, real estate development and infrastructure, healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, food, aviation, ports, and the financial and banking sectors, in addition to a diverse range of industrial and technology sectors.

The company will also pursue direct and indirect investments through investment funds and in public and private financial markets.

L’IMAD’s diversified investment portfolio will include operational, developmental, industrial, and financial capabilities, through a number of leading assets and investments, including 25 investment companies and platforms and over 250 group subsidiaries.

Among these companies are TAQA, a major player in the power and water sector; Modon Properties; Etihad Airways; PureHealth; Etihad Rail; Wio Bank; Abu Dhabi Ports; McLaren; and Louis Dreyfus.

L’IMAD, led by Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, will also expand its global investment footprint through private investment funds, both directly and in partnership with strategic partners in priority sectors.

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs oversees the principal sovereign investment funds of the Government of Abu Dhabi, namely the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company and L’IMAD Holding Company.

SCEFA also oversees the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which operates in the oil, gas, and petrochemicals sectors.