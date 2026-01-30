FANR organises first UAE Regulatory Forum

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) organised the first UAE Regulatory Forum to strengthen cooperation, enhance regulatory effectiveness, and support the efficient implementation of regulations and laws across the UAE.

The forum was attended by Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, Chairman of FANR, along with senior officials from federal and national regulatory authorities. It reflects the UAE Government’s commitment to fostering collaboration among regulatory bodies in response to an increasingly complex and interconnected regulatory environment.

The event provides a structured platform for dialogue, enabling regulators to exchange best practices, share knowledge and expertise, and address common challenges related to oversight, emerging technologies, and regulatory development.

The forum also aligns with national initiatives that promote coordination and innovation in government work, including Government Accelerators and the Regulatory Lab, which support evidence-based policymaking, regulatory agility, and cross-entity collaboration.

“Strong cooperation and continuous dialogue among regulators are essential to addressing shared challenges, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and ensuring the effective implementation of laws and regulations. This forum supports the UAE’s whole-of-government approach and reinforces our collective responsibility to protect society, enable innovation, and uphold international regulatory standards,” said Christer Viktorsson, FANR Director-General.

He noted that the success of the UAE nuclear programme and FANR’s role as an independent and effective regulator reflect sustained cooperation among government entities, underscoring the importance of alignment and shared responsibility in achieving national milestones.

The forum featured focused discussions among participating regulatory authorities on regulatory best practices, key challenges, and opportunities for alignment to identify practical solutions that support regulators in fulfilling their mandates and advancing national priorities.

The forum concluded with a shared set of outcomes aimed at strengthening cross-regulatory alignment and coordination, enhancing national and international regulatory credibility, accelerating zero bureaucracy and digital integration initiatives, and promoting the responsible adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.