UAE education delegation visits New York to bolster cooperation ties

NEW YORK, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- An official Emirati delegation from the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHRC) and the Ministry of Education visited New York City to explore opportunities for educational cooperation with the New York State Education Department.

The delegation included Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of EHRC; and Tariq Al Hashemi, Assistant Undersecretary for School Operations at the Ministry of Education - Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with senior education officials from Next71, a UAE-based AI and smart education solutions company.

The visit focused on examining New York City’s advanced education practices and exploring cooperation in alternative education, innovative learning models, curriculum development, and the use of modern technologies and AI to enhance learning outcomes.

Al Amiri noted that the visit was a key step in strengthening cooperation and building partnerships that turn shared expertise into practical initiatives for advancing education in the UAE.

She noted that learning from leading global systems supports national education goals and helps develop innovative, sustainable solutions that enhance the future readiness of students and teachers.

“At the Ministry of Education, we are committed to bolstering cooperation frameworks with partners, focusing on capacity building, joint research and pilot initiatives that are measurable, scalable and sustainable, while enhancing the future readiness of students and teachers within a flexible education system,” Al Amiri added.

Al Thehli said the visit marked an important step in strengthening international education cooperation and advancing a holistic system linked to human and community development, drawing on advanced global practices in education governance, quality outcomes and alignment of policy with future needs.

She added that the meetings and site visits offered in-depth exposure to diverse and innovative education models, supporting the development of flexible learning pathways, strengthening teacher preparation and better linking education outcomes with human development priorities and labour market needs.

The delegation held meetings and field visits focused on key themes, including education system governance; quality assurance in public and independent schools; alternative and project-based learning models; innovative school management; inclusive learning; educational technologies; AI-driven personalised learning; teacher preparation and professional development; oversight of home and hybrid learning; and the building of international partnerships and joint initiatives to support the advancement of the UAE’s education system.

During the visit, the delegation met with key educational leaders and institutions in New York City, including the New York State Education Department, the Office of Religious and Independent School Support (ORISS) and the New York City Department of Education Office of Homeschooling.

They also toured prominent schools and institutions such as The Harlem Children’s Zone, Bank Street College of Education, The New School, Success Academy Charter School – Union Square, The Urban Assembly, Civic Hall Centre for Digital Learning, Teachers College at Columbia University, and several high schools focused on student talent and educational technology (EduTech).

The visit underscores the UAE’s drive to build international education partnerships and apply best practices to prepare students for future challenges while advancing development through knowledge and technology.