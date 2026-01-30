Fiji Ambassador highlights UAE’s global humanitarian, development efforts

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Fiji’s Ambassador to the UAE Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya praised the UAE’s humanitarian and development role internationally, highlighting the initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in Fiji.

He said the ERC is among the most active international humanitarian organisations, citing its presence in countries affected by disasters and crises.

Koya highlighted the ERC’s support during recent cyclones in Fiji, noting it was among the first organisations to respond.

The remarks were made during a meeting at ERC headquarters on Friday with Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on humanitarian initiatives and expand development work across the archipelago.

The ambassador briefed ERC officials on efforts to address the impact of cyclones and floods, including rebuilding damaged areas and restoring services. He said the ERC contributed to these efforts, particularly in education, through the construction of three technical colleges.

Al Mazrouei said the ERC would continue its humanitarian and development work in Fiji, adding that its presence in the South Pacific reflects its global mission and that the need remains the main criterion for delivering services and projects.

He said the visit would help open a new phase of cooperation between the two sides.