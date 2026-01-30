Mansour bin Zayed visits WCO Technology Conference & Exhibition 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026, hosted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) at ADNEC.

During his tour, H.H. Sheikh Mansour visited the ICP pavilion, where he reviewed the smart solutions designed to enhance customs security and operational efficiency.

He was also briefed on "Robot Maryam" an AI-powered smart customs inspector officially launched during the conference. The robot utilises artificial intelligence to assist in inspection processes, respond to traveller inquiries regarding customs procedures, and facilitate cash disclosure declarations.

He also reviewed products and technologies showcased by participating companies and institutions aimed at enhancing customs operations.

Sheikh Mansour emphasised that harnessing technology and AI has become essential to accelerating efficiency and procedures at the UAE's ports, and strengthening the nation's position as a global trade and logistics hub.

He praised the ICP’s efforts in developing an integrated customs system capable of addressing future challenges, noting that such international events are vital for fostering global partnerships between customs administrations.

Sheikh Mansour was accompanied by Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP Director-General; Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director General of Customs and Port Security at the ICP, and senior officials.

The conference, themed "Customs Agility in a Complex World: Securing and Facilitating Trade through Innovation," has drawn over 2,000 delegates, including representatives of WCO member states, senior customs officials, technology providers, business leaders, international organisations, academic institutions and other stakeholders.

Discussions focus on the future of border management, data analytics, and the role of innovation in streamlining cross-border trade within an increasingly complex global environment.