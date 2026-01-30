Dubai Chambers discusses trade, investment opportunities with Ontario Minister of Agriculture

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers welcomed Trevor Jones, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, and his accompanying delegation for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening trade and promoting investment opportunities between Dubai and the Canadian province of Ontario.

The visiting delegation was welcomed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The discussion focused on growing trade and investment ties in food tech and agribusiness, and supporting businesses from both sides expand into the respective markets.

Al Mansoori commented, “We are keen to actively contribute to the development of economic relations based on effective partnership and long-term investment between Dubai and countries around the world, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and business. We continue to expand our network of international partners and explore strategic opportunities that enhance investment flows and trade exchange.”

He added,” Economic relations between Dubai and Canada represent a successful model of cooperation founded on shared values and aligned visions toward a diversified and sustainable economy. We are committed to further developing this cooperation to include new sectors that serve mutual interests.”

The two parties explored avenues to facilitate greater market access for Ontario’s agri-food products in Dubai and the wider region, while also attracting Canadian investment into Dubai.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Canada reached AED10.2 billion in 2024, During 2025, a total of 1,042 new Canadian companies joined the membership of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, bringing the total number of active member companies from Canada to 4,673 by the end of the year.

During 2025, Dubai International Chamber’s opened a representative office in Toronto to attract Canadian companies to Dubai and assist the emirate’s companies expand into the Canadian market.