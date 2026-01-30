Preparatory meetings for 8th Abu Dhabi Dialogue Ministerial Consultation begin tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The meeting of senior officials from ministries of labour, human resources, and employment from 16 member states of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) convenes tomorrow, Saturday, in Dubai, in preparation for the eighth ADD Ministerial Consultation, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The UAE has hosted the Permanent Secretariat of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue since its inception in 2008 as a voluntary consultative mechanism, designed to provide a public forum for dialogue between labour-sending and receiving countries along the Asia labour migration corridor.

Discussions focus on best practices that support and enhance bilateral and regional cooperation efforts, strengthen partnerships aimed at developing labour market regulatory frameworks in the region, and exchange innovative initiatives. The Dialogue aims to improve workers’ well-being in a thriving business community, while maximising the benefits and advantages that economies of ADD member states enjoy.

Shayma Alawadhi, Acting Undersecretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation, and Assistant Undersecretary for Communications & International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), said that the meeting represents an extension of Abu Dhabi Dialogue member states’ commitment to enhancing constructive cooperation and deepening responsible discourse on labour and employment issues.

The Dialogue serves the mutual interests of labour-sending and receiving countries, it promotes the principles of decent work and sustainable development, and strikes a balance between development requirements and workers’ rights and protection, Her Excellency explained.

The meeting’s agenda and research papers selected for discussion were developed with great consideration to the rapid transformations reshaping the global economy, Alawadhi noted, stressing that it focuses on priorities that have a direct impact on improving labour market governance, strengthening partnerships, and developing evidence-based and data-driven policies.

Tomorrow’s meeting will see the participating senior officials from ministries of labour, human resources, and employment discuss the importance of investing in skills of the future and their role in raising productivity, as well as the opportunities presented by strategic international partnerships to strengthen skills development.

Discussions will also address climate change, the pivotal role of women, “green” talents and their role in the future economy, strengthening private-sector engagement, and labour mobility and migration amidst all of these variables.

The senior officials will examine the current state of the platform economy and present inspiring experiences and studies on its legal, social, and professional aspects, in addition to discussing international labour mobility systems.

For the first time this year, Abu Dhabi Dialogue will host representatives from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labour Centre, which has joined the Dialogue as an observer.

Other observer members include representatives of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Organisation of Employers (IOE), and the European Union, along with representatives from the private sector and civil society.