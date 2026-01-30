UAE, Spain strengthening partnerships, cooperation on combating financial crimes

MADRID, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee led a high-level delegation to Madrid to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Spain in combating financial crime.

The mission took place alongside high-level diplomatic engagements between the UAE and Spain, during which both sides reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral relationship and welcomed progress in negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), stressing the importance of bringing the talks to a successful conclusion.

The delegation brought together senior officials from justice, law enforcement, financial intelligence, prosecution and asset recovery authorities from both countries. Discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, strengthening information-sharing mechanisms, and improving effectiveness across investigations, extradition and asset recovery.

Meetings were held with the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with Parliament, Spain’s Financial Intelligence Unit (SEPBLAC), Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil, the International Cooperation Unit of the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office. The agenda covered AML/CFT/CPF strategic leadership, FIU cooperation, targeted financial sanctions, trade-based money laundering, cross-border cash movements and asset recovery.

The UAE delegation comprised of senior officials from the General Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior, Public Prosecution, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), Executive Office for Control & Non-Proliferation (EOCN), and Financial Investigation Unit (FIU).

Both sides highlighted the positive and constructive exchange between AML/CFT/CPF experts in Madrid, underscoring its value in strengthening international cooperation and deepening mutual understanding. The discussions also reflected the UAE’s preparedness and continued commitment to its ongoing FATF mutual evaluation process.

The delegation further shared updates on the UAE’s strengthened AML/CFT/CPF framework, including recent legislative developments, institutional enhancements, and the publication of an updated National Risk Assessment and National Strategy.

The General Secretariat noted that the mission builds on long-standing UAE–Spain cooperation, including the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in force since 2010, and concluded with agreement to continue technical exchanges and strengthen coordination channels, and establishment of strategic dialogue on AML/CFT/CPF, to support effective cross-border cooperation.