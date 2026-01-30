DXB extends warm welcome to travellers from Kuwait during UAE-Kuwait Week

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports is welcoming travellers from the brotherly State of Kuwait this week with a series of special on-ground moments across Dubai International (DXB), delivered in collaboration with the oneDXB community to mark UAE–Kuwait Week and celebrate the enduring ties between the two nations.

In 2025, DXB welcomed 1.6 million travellers from Kuwait, across 11,500 flights operated by four airlines, reflecting the strength of connectivity and long-standing ties between the UAE and Kuwait.

Across all terminals, the welcome is being delivered in collaboration with GDRFA, Dubai Customs, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Ambulance, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Emirates Airline, The General Department of Airport Security - Dubai Police, du and the Haweyyatti team. Activities include dedicated arrival lanes, special passport stamps, cultural performances, themed terminal décor, digital displays highlighting UAE–Kuwait ties, as well as giveaways from Duty Free vouchers to sim cards and more, creating a warm, seamless arrival experience for all Kuwaiti guests.