US-UAE Business Council marks Zayed Charity Run 2026

MIAMI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The US-UAE Business Council, with the support of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, organised a reception yesterday to mark the staging of the Zayed Charity Run 2026, which will take place tomorrow in Miami, Florida.

The event reviewed ways to enable US companies operating in South Florida to deepen their commercial partnerships with the UAE, as well as details of the current edition of the Zayed Charity Run and its significance. It also highlighted the importance of kidney health and the ongoing cooperation between institutions in the UAE and the US to support healthy lifestyles and promote medical research.

Participants discussed the significance of the partnership between the UAE and the city of Miami and the state of Florida in hosting, developing and expanding the run, particularly in light of the opening of the UAE Consulate in Miami.

The reception, attended by a number of officials from both sides.

Since its launch in New York in 2005 in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and ahead of the inauguration of its first edition in Miami in 2025, the Zayed Charity Run has attracted nearly 100,000 participants to raise awareness of kidney diseases.