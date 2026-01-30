Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting Club board

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has issued a decision to restructure the Board of Directors of Al Dhafra Shooting Club.

Under the decision, the board will be chaired by Salem Saeed Salem Al Saboosi, and four members.

The new board’s term will run for three years from the date of issuance of the decision.