Sharjah Ruler receives Portugal’s Grand Collar of Order of Camões

LISBON, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, awarded His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Grand Collar of the Order of Camões (Grande Colar da Ordem de Camões), the highest sovereign cultural honour in Portugal. H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed is the first Arab figure to receive the Order of Camões and the sixth recipient worldwide.

The honour was conferred during a ceremony hosted by the Portuguese President on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon, attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, alongside senior officials, cultural figures, and media representatives.

The ceremony recognised H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed’s global standing as one of the most prominent figures in culture, thought, and cross-cultural dialogue.

In his keynote address, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that the Ruler of Sharjah’s visit reflects the deep historical bonds of friendship between the two countries and their peoples. He noted the shared personal commitment he and H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed hold towards advancing cultural dialogue and strengthening trust and understanding between cultures, expressing his belief that future generations will continue to benefit from this enduring intellectual and cultural exchange.

Addressing the Ruler of Sharjah, President de Sousa said, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Portugal this year, I can think of no better way to mark this occasion than by honouring your enlightened, distinguished and open personality, and by recognising your valuable contribution to dialogue between cultures, founded on deep intellectual dedication, mutual respect and shared empathy.”

The President also referred to the long-standing and distinguished relationship between H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and Portugal, including its cultural institutions and intellectual circles, noting that this relationship is held in deep esteem and admiration.

He highlighted the particularly close and enduring ties with the University of Coimbra, where H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2018 in recognition of his scholarly, literary, cultural and humanitarian contributions, as well as his research on the Portuguese presence in Asia and the Middle East.

President de Sousa added that this relationship was further strengthened during H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed’s most recent visit, which saw the inauguration of the Centre for Arabic Studies and the Joanina Digital Library, initiatives that reflect a shared commitment to knowledge, cultural exchange and academic cooperation.

He also noted that this February Portugal will be the Guest of Honour at the Sharjah Heritage Days, represented by a delegation led by the Portuguese Minister of Culture.

In his address, the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his happiness at the honour, highlighting its significance and the role of culture in building bridges between peoples. H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed said: “I am pleased to receive this honour from Your Excellency and value it deeply, for it carries sincere meaning from a nation distinguished by its rich scientific and cultural history, and from a people known for their openness and respect for knowledge.”

He added, “Each time I visit Portugal, I feel as though I am standing before a living history, the history of relations between this country and the nations of the Arab Gulf in particular. Through Your Excellency and this warm and generous reception, I see how history can be guided toward a new course of cooperation and constructive partnership. When I reflect upon this history today, I see a past that culture has honoured, a present of cooperation that culture has built, and a future to which culture gives hope, a future worthy of our children.”

“For this reason, I take pride in this honour being associated with Arab culture, with the cultural vision of the United Arab Emirates, and with the cultural path adopted by Sharjah, a path founded on a firm conviction that culture is a necessity, and that its absence comes at a great cost,” the Ruler of Sharjah continued.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed thanked the Portuguese Republic for its engagement with world cultures and its belief in dialogue between civilisations: “Thank you for opening your nation to the cultures and knowledge of the world, and for affirming that dialogue between civilisations is not a luxury, but a human necessity. Culture is not a legacy we merely preserve, but a bridge we build with others. Our shared cultural and intellectual journey will continue, God willing, and we are committed to strengthening it in ways that benefit both sides and expand horizons of learning and partnership for future generations.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed concluded his address by expressing his condolences and deep solidarity with the Portuguese Republic following the recent storm that claimed the lives of several Portuguese citizens.

The Ruler of Sharjah is the first Arab figure to receive this prestigious order since its establishment, marking a rare international recognition of an authentic Arab contribution to a humanistic cultural project. Through this long-standing endeavour, knowledge, language and history have been positioned as enduring bridges for understanding between civilisations.

Over the course of this project, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed has enriched the global intellectual record through rare historical works and significant creative publications. At the same time, he has extended Sharjah’s cultural vision to the wider world through initiatives in translation, restoration and documentation, as well as through sustained efforts to recognise intellectuals and creatives and to establish and support cultural and knowledge institutions at both regional and international levels.

The Grand Collar of the Order of Camões is awarded by the President of the Portuguese Republic by sovereign decree and bears the name of the Portuguese poet Luís de Camões, a central figure in Portugal’s cultural identity. It honours exceptional individuals who have left a lasting mark on culture and advanced dialogue between peoples through language, literature, and thought.

In its highest grade, the order is conferred as a collar worn around the neck, underscoring the rarity of the honour and the eminence of its status. It is reserved for a limited number of leaders and thinkers whose influence has transcended national boundaries and reached the wider international community.

The order represents international recognition of the cultural achievements realised by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed through a project pursued over more than five decades, rooted in a deep belief in the role of culture in strengthening communication between peoples, and in the contribution of knowledge to development, progress, and the documentation of civilisations and their histories.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed is a thinker, writer, historian, and literary figure who has published nearly 200 works, many of which have been translated into more than 20 languages. His publications span the historical, literary, cultural, and theatrical fields and include significant scholarly research and corrections of historical inaccuracies, achieved through thorough research and access to manuscripts and other valuable documents, enabling him to refute misconceptions and place historical truth in its correct, evidence-based context.

The prestigious honour reflects the global stature attained by the cultural project led by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed over decades, one founded on a vision that places people at the centre of culture, language as a means of deep communication, and history as a field for understanding.

Through this project, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed advanced a contemporary cultural model that positions knowledge as a lasting bridge for cross-cultural dialogue, conscious openness to the world as an ethical and cultural responsibility, and culture as a shared language beyond the logic of conflict and domination.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed’s efforts have extended to Portugal over many years through initiatives that support academic research and strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in European universities. This included direct cooperation with long-established Portuguese academic institutions, foremost among them the University of Coimbra, where specialised programmes and centres for Arab studies were established, as well as academic honours awarded in recognition of his contributions to history, culture, and scholarly research.

The efforts also encompassed projects to preserve written heritage, including support for the digitisation of manuscripts and rare collections in historic Portuguese libraries, and for making them available to researchers worldwide. Together, these initiatives reflect a clear cultural vision that views knowledge as a shared human legacy, history as a space for mutual understanding, and culture as a practical means of building sustainable bridges between peoples, values embodied in the Order of Camões at its highest level.