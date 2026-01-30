Fencing competitions begin Feb 3 at Al Qarayen Children’s Centre

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Fencing competitions will kick off on Tuesday, February 3, as part of the eighth edition of the Arab Women’s Sports Tournament (AWST 2026), organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports. The tournament will take place from 2 to 12 February across the Emirate of Sharjah, bringing together 63 teams from 16 Arab countries competing in nine individual and team sports.

The fencing events will feature seven teams representing six Arab countries, including Sharjah Women’s Sports Club and Fujairah Martial Arts Club (UAE), AlUla Club (Saudi Arabia), Al Bastin Club (Bahrain), Damascus Club(Syria), Kuwait Fencing Academy (Kuwait), and Salalah Club (Oman).

Official fencing competitions will be held at Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, while training sessions for participating teams will be conducted at both Al Qarayen Children’s Centre and the Sharjah Women’s Sports Olympic Centre, in accordance with an approved operational plan that ensures venue readiness, organisational precision, and full officiating and equipment requirements.

In this context, Sharjah Women’s Sports invites the public and fencing enthusiasts to attend the competitions and support Arab women athletes in a highly competitive environment that reflects the spirit of Arab women’s sport.