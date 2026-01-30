Sharjah Pearls Exhibition unveils 40-carat crown jewel centerpiece, features international participation

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, held under the umbrella of the seventh Jewels of Emirates Show, continues to draw strong turnout, highlighting the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and traditional pearl industry.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in strategic cooperation with Suwaidi Pearls- a leading industry player, the exhibition concludes on 1st February. It aims to revive and restore the legacy of Emirati pearls through a dedicated platform that blends the depth of heritage with the spirit of innovation. It also connects the natural pearl sector, across its historical, cultural, and commercial aspects, to emerging opportunities within the global economy.

A key attraction of the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition is Sharjah Pearl Evenings, a professional and educational programme featuring expert-led sessions by specialists from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). The discussions focused on the internationally recognised standards for pearl evaluation and classification.

The programme also included professional storytelling sessions highlighting historical narratives and firsthand accounts of traditional pearl diving journeys. It also featured a special talk, titled “The Pearl Diver Who Became a Tawash (pearl merchant),” where Ahmed Mattar recounted his inspiring journey from a deep-sea diver to one of the Gulf’s leading pearl traders.