Souq Al Jubail attracts over 5.8 million shoppers in 2025

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Souq Al Jubail in the cities of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Kalba witnessed remarkable footfall throughout 2025, welcoming more than 5.8 million shoppers. This reflects the prominent status of Souq Al Jubail as a leading commercial, retail, and social destination that supports economic activity and strengthens the food security system in the Emirate of Sharjah, by providing fresh and diverse food products in accordance with the highest standards of quality and safety.

This growing performance underscores the success of Souq Al Jubail in fulfilling its role as one of the key pillars of the trade and food security ecosystem in the Emirate of Sharjah, through future development plans focused on sustainability, service quality, and meeting the community’s needs for fresh produce and a wide range of food products under one roof.

Senior Manager, Sharjah Markets, Abdalla Al Shamsi, said: “Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah City attracted more than 4 million shoppers during 2025, in parallel with the organization of several events and festivals, including the annual Date Festival, the Ramadan Festival, and the Jubail Winter Festival. This was in addition to the launch of the valet parking service, which contributed to enhancing the shopping experience and improving service efficiency.”

Al Shamsi added: ”This strong turnout reflects the growing trust in the market as an integrated destination that combines the quality and diversity of food products with ease of access and high service standards. The market operates in line with ongoing development plans focused on enhancing supply chain efficiency, supporting local suppliers, and expanding services in line with visitors’ needs, contributing to the achievement of a sustainable food security system in the Emirate.”

Director, Central Region Markets, Talal Mohamed, said: “Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid recorded more than 985,000 shoppers during 2025, in parallel with the expansion of its facilities and services. This included the opening of a hypermarket and the development of commercial units dedicated to restaurants and cafés, contributing to meeting the needs of various segments of the community.”

He added: “The organisation of the Ramadan Festival, the Jubail Winter Festival, and the annual Date Festival contributed to boosting commercial activity in the market. We remain committed to developing an integrated shopping environment that ensures the availability and continuity of essential food products at high quality standards, alongside the expansion of services in a way that enhances the markets’ ability to serve the local community and support the Emirate’s direction toward achieving food security.”

Senior Manager, Eastern Region Markets, Hilal Al Naqbi, said: “Souq Al Jubail in Kalba welcomed approximately 851,000 shoppers during 2025, reflecting its position as a key hub for meeting the daily needs of residents in the region, by providing an integrated shopping environment that combines the diversity and quality of food products.”

He explained: “Organising seasonal events, including the Ramadan Festival and the Jubail Winter Festival, contributed to boosting footfall and solidifying the market’s presence as a community and commercial hub. This also supports local farmers and empowers national products through hosting events such as the ‘Khairat Al Dar’ Festival. The market serves as a key pillar of commercial activity and a vibrant center that enhances the quality of life for residents of Kalba and surrounding areas.”

It is worth noting that Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, and Kalba is operated by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.