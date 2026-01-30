Dubai Health Board of Directors reviews progress, future projects to advance healthcare excellence

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of Dubai Health convened its first meeting of the year, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors.

The Board reviewed progress across Dubai’s integrated academic health system and discussed key strategic projects and future initiatives aimed at advancing healthcare excellence.

Held at the Dubai Health headquarters, the meeting was also attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Professor Sir Ian Andrew Greer, Walid Saeed Al Awadhi, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Dr. Amer Sharif, and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum welcomed the Board members, noting their role in advancing Dubai’s health system and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to create a sustainable human-centered system.

His Highness commended the achievements of Dubai Health teams and highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in driving progress that advances the quality of care and life for the community.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed Dubai’s global position in healthcare, noting its continued progress in developing a system driven by knowledge, innovation, and professional excellence, and highlighting the role of Dubai Health as an integrated academic health system that brings together care, learning, discovery and giving to advance health for humanity.