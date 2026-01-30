Air transport key to UAE-Kuwait relations, cooperation

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait share deep-rooted, brotherly relations grounded in history, shared values, and continuous coordination across Gulf, Arab, and regional platforms. This longstanding partnership is reflected in close cooperation across multiple sectors, most notably in air transport, which has served for decades as a strong bridge for communication and economic and social integration between the two countries.

Air connectivity between the UAE and Kuwait began in the 1960s, with Kuwait Airways among the first airlines to operate at Dubai International Airport. These ties were bolstered with the establishment of Emirates Airline in the 1980s, Kuwait was among its early destinations, and later with Etihad Airways linking Abu Dhabi and Kuwait from 2006.

In this context, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said, “From 29th January to 4th February, we celebrate the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Kuwait under the slogan ‘UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever.’ This occasion affirms that these fraternal ties are reflected daily through economic and social integration between our two countries and through close coordination and joint cooperation on regional and international matters.”

He added: “Air transport is one of the most prominent sectors of bilateral cooperation and reflects the economic and social strength of our relations. Efficient travel and transport flows enhance economic and investment cooperation, connect communities, and deepen human and cultural ties. The total number of direct flights currently operated by the national carriers of both countries stands at 174 weekly direct flights, averaging 25 direct flights per day. The number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting the UAE reached 400,000 in 2025, representing an increase of approximately 6% compared to 2024.”

He continued, “We take pride in this strategic partnership and seek to further strengthen cooperation across all sectors in ways that serve the interests of our two countries and peoples, and ensure the sustainability of this integration at the national, regional, and international levels.”

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said, “The relations between the UAE and Kuwait are deeply rooted brotherly relations across history. Civil aviation stands as one of the most important bridges reflecting this closeness, not only through the growing number of flights, but through the human and social connectivity it enables, bringing families and communities closer together. We believe that continued coordination and integration in air transport contributes to supporting development paths, enhancing tourism, and reinforcing the position of both countries as key aviation hubs in the region.”

He added, “The continued growth in air transport movement between the two countries reflects mutual trust and a shared vision for a future based on integration, expanded cooperation, and exchange of expertise in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly nations and their peoples.”

These indicators confirm that air transport and travel are fundamental pillars of UAE–Kuwait integration and a key driver in strengthening bilateral relations, translating brotherly ties into a sustainable development partnership that reflects the spirit of cooperation between the leadership and peoples of both countries.

UAE carriers operating direct flights between the two countries include Etihad Airways, Emirates Airline, flydubai, Air Arabia, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. Kuwaiti carriers include Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, reflecting the strength of air connectivity and ongoing integration in the air transport sector.

The Air Services Agreement between the UAE and Kuwait, signed on 28th May 2015, represented a qualitative addition to already strong cooperation. The agreement is liberalised under the third and fourth freedoms and imposes no limits on the number of weekly flights, reflecting mutual trust and providing a flexible framework that supports continued growth in travel movement between the two countries.

Cooperation in air navigation also represents a strong pillar of bilateral air transport relations, with institutions in both countries engaged in joint cooperation programs that include shared training and coordination in airspace management.

This momentum in bilateral relations also reflects the deep social and cultural closeness between the two brotherly peoples, making the UAE and Kuwait preferred destinations for families and visitors from both sides, supported by ease of mobility, integrated infrastructure and services, and diverse tourism and leisure offerings.