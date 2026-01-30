GDRFA Dubai celebrates fraternal relations under slogan 'UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever'

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) is organising a series of national events in celebration of the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Kuwait, under the slogan “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” reflecting the depth of the historical and humanitarian ties that unite the two countries and their peoples.

As part of these events, GDRFA Dubai is implementing symbolic initiatives at Dubai’s airports that embody the spirit of the occasion and enhance human interaction. Arriving passengers are welcomed with a special stamp bearing the slogan “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” along with decorating arrival halls in the colors of the Kuwaiti flag. The reception also includes a dedicated arrival lane featuring campaign-branded signage, the flags of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait.

In addition, symbolic gifts are distributed, and visitors are welcomed by the characters “Salem and Salama,” in a gesture that expresses appreciation and affection, transforming the moment of arrival into a meaningful experience that reflects the values of brotherhood and belonging.

In the same context, GDRFA Dubai is organising Souq Al-Mubarakiya at Alkhawaneej Walk from 29 January to 1 February, with the participation of a number of Kuwaiti retail outlets, as a community event that recreates the atmosphere of Kuwait’s traditional heritage market and offers visitors to Dubai an interactive experience that brings together culture, commerce, and heritage. The organisation of the souq forms part of a series of initiatives accompanying the celebrations, aimed at highlighting the depth of the cultural and humanitarian ties between the two brotherly peoples, translating the values of Gulf brotherhood into vibrant initiatives that strengthen people-to-people closeness and support cultural and economic exchange in a family-friendly community setting.

This participation comes in implementation of the wise leadership’s directives, which affirm that UAE–Kuwaiti relations represent a deeply rooted legacy of brotherhood and loyalty, shaped by authentic stances since the era of the founding fathers and extending today to reflect a strong and resilient Gulf unity based on actions before words. These initiatives aim to highlight the relationship between the two countries as an exceptional model of sincere Gulf brotherhood, founded on a long history of mutual support and political, economic, and humanitarian integration, embodying the shared values that unite the two brotherly peoples.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, affirmed that GDRFA Dubai’s participation in these events reflects the depth of the relationship between the two countries. He stated, “Emirati–Kuwaiti relations are deeply rooted bonds of brotherhood, built on loyalty and principled positions, and extended over decades of cooperation and mutual support."