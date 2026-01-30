Abdulla bin Touq: UAE among most air-connected countries in world

HYDERABAD, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, affirmed that the civil aviation sector is a fundamental pillar for supporting economic and tourism growth, enhancing trade flows, and connecting countries and peoples, amid the rapid developments taking place in the sector at both regional and international levels.

This came during Bin Touq’s participation in the ministerial session held as part of the agenda of the “Wings of India 2026” Conference, taking place in Hyderabad, in India, with the participation of several ministers and senior government officials from around the world.

Bin Touq noted that, guided by the leadership’s vision, the UAE has consolidated its position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs, supported by one of the best logistics infrastructures globally and an integrated ecosystem that enables aviation, transport, and travel, strengthening its role as a key gateway linking East and West.

Bin Touq explained that the UAE accounts for approximately 2.3% of total global international passenger traffic and 32.2% of international passenger traffic at the regional level. These indicators reflect the country’s high level of air connectivity and place it among the most connected countries in the world in air transport.

He stressed that this position provides a solid foundation for moving forward, as the UAE continues to develop a smarter and more sustainable aviation sector based on advanced technologies, accelerated digital transformation, and innovation, alongside the adoption of solutions that help reduce emissions and enhance operational efficiency, in line with global trends and sustainable development goals.

Bin Touq added that the UAE places special importance on strengthening international cooperation and building strategic partnerships that enhance the aviation sector’s future readiness and keep pace with rapid changes in travel and transport patterns, thereby ensuring sustainable growth and reinforcing the sector’s global competitiveness.

He also praised the strength of UAE–India relations, describing them as a model of a successful strategic partnership that serves the interests of both countries and supports comprehensive and sustainable growth, particularly in the new economy, aviation, and tourism sectors. He emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation to support the growth of travel movement and mutual economic activities and to open new horizons for joint collaboration.

The ministerial session served as a high-level platform for exchanging views on the future of the global aviation sector, discussing ways to enhance international integration, and building a resilient, future-ready aviation industry capable of balancing economic growth with sustainability