Xposure discusses qualitative shift in photography

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- During a panel discussion at the Xposure International Photography Festival, photographer Jassim Al Awadhi shared how photography has changed dramatically since the 1980s.

He highlighted that the late 1990s marked a major shift with the arrival of digital photography, revolutionising both how photos are taken and produced.

Al Awadhi mentioned that photography in the 1980s lacked many of the advanced technologies we have today. He explained that the rise of digital photography brought about a fundamental change in the tools and techniques used by photographers, especially in capturing real-life moments.

Al Awadhi stressed that great photography isn't just about having the best equipment; it’s more about the photographer's creative vision. A successful photographer needs to know how to select the right tools and use them effectively at the right moment. Al-Awadhi believes that a photographer’s understanding and personal background are crucial in creating meaningful images.

He outlined that photography is built on three key elements: art, philosophy, and science. He stressed that the science part is very important, especially with all the new technologies that keep emerging. Photographers need to stay up to date with these changes to enhance their work in different areas.

Lastly, Al Awadhi noted that the technological advancements in photography over the past 25 years have significantly impacted the field, improving tools and techniques. He believes these innovations have expanded creative possibilities while still emphasising the importance of the photographer's individual perspective in making a great image.