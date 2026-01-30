Abu Dhabi Racecourse, ADNOC sign three-year strategic partnership agreement

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Racecourse and ADNOC today signed a three year strategic partnership agreement, aimed at consolidating the status of the prestigious Abu Dhabi Gold Cup race on the global map.

According to this agreement, ADNOC will be the official sponsor of three consecutive editions of the Cup from 2026 to 2028, in addition to its role as the main sponsor of the seventh and final race of the evening, which will witness the participation of the most prominent owners locally and internationally, with the best horses competing in the race led by elite riders. The race includes categories dedicated to Arabian Purebred horses and classified races.

The “Mares” category is the most expensive of the evening, with prizes worth up to US$1 million. The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup marks a milestone in the capital’s horse racing journey, representing Abu Dhabi’s first entry into Thoroughbred horse racing at this level as part of the international racing calendar.

The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup race, which will take place for the first time on Saturday, 7 February 2026, reflects an ambitious vision to enhance the capital’s presence in international forums, through a comprehensive racing programme that includes seven rounds for elite Arabian Purebred horses.

On this occasion, Engineer Ali Al Shaibah, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Abu Dhabi Racecourse, and Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “This partnership represents a forward looking vision to establish Abu Dhabi as a global horse racing destination. With ADNOC’s support, we are ensuring the attraction of the best horses and talent, and that the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup remains a milestone on the international racing calendar.”

For his part, Saif Al Falahi, Executive Director of Group Human Capital, Corporate Support and HSE at ADNOC, said, “The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup is a unique opportunity to highlight our local culture and heritage and share it with the wider community. Through this partnership, ADNOC is proud to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s presence on the global horse racing scene and celebrate the UAE’s long standing traditions.”