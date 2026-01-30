UAE advances preparations for 2026 UN Water Conference, prioritises global water security

DAKAR, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The High-Level Preparatory meeting for the United Nations Water Conference 2026, held in Dakar on 26–27 January with the participation of the United Arab Emirates and in cooperation with the United Nations, marked a significant step in preparations for the conference to be hosted by the UAE later this year.

Hosted by the Government of the Republic of Senegal, the meeting represented a major milestone in implementing the roadmap towards the UN Water Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on reviewing progress, identifying gaps and challenges to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 on water and sanitation, and outlining practical, accelerated pathways to advance water and sanitation outcomes at regional and global levels amid mounting global water pressures.

Participants underscored the urgent need for a renewed global water agenda and stressed that the 2026 conference should serve as a platform to reshape the international framework for water resources management.

Deliberations highlighted water’s role as a bridge for cooperation in a world facing escalating geopolitical and economic challenges. They discussions noted that around 70 percent of global freshwater is used in agriculture, underlining the close link between water security and food security and the need for more efficient and sustainable agricultural models.

The meeting also focused on the six interactive dialogues unanimously endorsed by the UN General Assembly in New York in July 2025: Water for people, Water for prosperity, Water for planet Earth, Water for cooperation, Water in multilateral processes, and Investment for water.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, and included senior representatives from relevant national entities, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to supporting innovative solutions and strengthening international partnerships for water sustainability.

Balalaa said the primary objective of the preparatory meetings was to deliver tangible impact on the ground, noting that since the announcement of the UAE as host, the country’s focus has been on accelerating progress on SDG 6, ensuring equitable and sustainable access to water, and improving sanitation services.

He stressed that accelerating progress on SDG 6 requires effective international partnerships, collective action, broad-based cooperation and targeted investments, to elevate water issues on the global agenda given their strong links to security, economic growth and sustainable development.

Balalaa concluded by emphasising that the meeting aimed to deliver concrete partnerships and practical initiatives by the end of the year, strengthening conference readiness and ensuring meaningful outcomes for communities worldwide.

The UN Water Conference 2026, to be hosted by the UAE in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, is scheduled to take place by the end of this year and is expected to translate solidarity and cooperation into action, contributing to a more sustainable water future for all.