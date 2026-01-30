Cyber Security Council, Emirates Post Group, DARB warn about fake, fraudulent messages

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cyber Security Council, in cooperation with Emirates Post Group and the DARB platform, has warned the public against fraudulent and fake messages circulating via SMS, WhatsApp and email that contain suspicious links and request users to click on them or share credit card details, or falsely claim to offer discounts and promotional deals.

The Council stressed the importance of not engaging with such messages or clicking on any embedded links, urging users to verify the source of messages and refrain from sharing any personal or financial information under any circumstances.

It also called on members of the public who encounter such scam attempts to report them immediately to the relevant police authorities, providing all available details and evidence, in order to strengthen cyber security efforts and protect the community from online fraud.