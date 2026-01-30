Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends Hamdan Hamad Al Ameri wedding reception

AL AIN, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Hamad bin Mohamed Belkila Al Ameri for the marriage of his son, Hamdan, to the daughter of Saeed bin Salem Belrasas Al Ameri.

Sheikh Khalifa congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Majlis Al Toiwayyah in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by several senior officials, family members and well-wishers