University of Sharjah conference explores AI role in supporting Arabic language

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah (UOS) will organise the second Sharjah International Conference on the Arabic Language next Wednesday, February 4th.

The conference, titled “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Arabic Language: Creativity, Education, and Research,” will bring together researchers and specialists from more than 28 countries to discuss the prospects of employing smart technologies to support Arabic language education, develop scientific research, and enhance linguistic creativity.

The conference is organised within the framework of UOS mission to support the Arabic language, strengthen its presence in higher education and scientific research, and stay abreast of the latest technological and knowledge developments, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. This will contribute to developing Arabic language teaching tools, expanding the horizons of scientific research, and stimulating linguistic and literary creativity.

The conference focuses its scientific sessions on studying the growing relationship between artificial intelligence and the Arabic language. This includes examining issues related to teaching and learning Arabic in general and higher education, employing smart technologies in Arabic scientific research and the accompanying ethical challenges, as well as literary creativity and the analysis of classical and colloquial Arabic texts using artificial intelligence tools.

The conference has attracted broad research participation, with nearly 100 researchers from more than 28 countries submitting papers. These papers underwent rigorous peer review, resulting in the acceptance of 60 research papers, which will be presented in several scientific sessions, including main and parallel sessions, in addition to specialised workshops.

In this context, Dr Mariam Balajid, Head of the Scientific, Advisory, and Organising Committees of the conference, explained that the conference targets faculty members, researchers, and university students in various disciplines, as well as those working in academic, educational, and research institutions, and those involved in ministries of education and higher education in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab world, and globally. She emphasised that the conference serves as a comprehensive scientific platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise.

Balajid added that what distinguishes this year's conference is the launch of the "Sharjah International Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Application Serving the Arabic Language," which aims to encourage innovative projects and applied solutions in the fields of natural language processing, smart education, translation, text analysis, and Arabic content creation. The winners of the award will be announced and honoured during the conference's opening ceremony.

For her part, Dr Badia Al-Hashemi, Head of the Department of Arabic Language and Literature at UOS, affirmed that the conference is solidifying its position as a leading scientific platform that combines academic, cultural, and developmental dimensions. Its outputs, including recommendations, studies, and initiatives, contribute to supporting decision-makers and researchers, enhancing the presence of the Arabic language in the present, and ensuring its sustainability in the future, in line with the pioneering cultural role of the Emirate of Sharjah in serving the Arabic language and the humanities.

The conference aims to introduce outstanding initiatives and experiences that employ artificial intelligence in the service of the Arabic language, encourage innovation and leadership in this field, promote the sustainability of the Arabic language in light of rapid digital transformations, as well as develop educational curricula and update methods of teaching Arabic to non-native speakers in line with the developments in smart education technologies.