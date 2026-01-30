Dubai Films & Games Commission advances creative talent with international training collaboration

DUBAI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), operating under the Dubai Media Council, has successfully concluded its week-long Talent Development Programme, delivered in collaboration with the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) and Prime Video, Amazon’s global streaming service and a one-stop entertainment destination offering award-winning original television and film content.

The initiative marked a key step in advancing Dubai’s creative media talent pipeline and strengthening international collaboration across its film and television sector, with a focus on developing stories that can travel beyond borders.

Bringing together emerging writers and producers, the programme helped participants transform original ideas into industry-ready scripted television projects. Delivered through an integrated programme of masterclasses, workshops, one-to-one mentoring and pitching sessions, it combined creative development with practical industry insight aligned with global market expectations.

Through hands-on training and expert guidance, participants refined original projects while strengthening both creative and commercial capabilities across story and character development, project packaging, marketing and audience strategy, as well as international commissioning and co-production models. These outcomes enabled participants to progress their work towards professional, industry-standard pitches and engage more effectively with global industry stakeholders.

Ayesha bin Kalli, Head of Talent Development at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “The programme’s outcomes reflect our commitment to building sustainable talent pathways and equipping Dubai-based creatives with the skills, confidence and industry insight needed to compete and excel globally. By combining hands-on development, expert mentoring and exposure to international standards, the programme enabled participants to sharpen their ideas, advance industry-ready projects and take the next step in their creative journeys.”

Participants also gained valuable insights from a panel discussion examining the future of series production in the MENA region. The discussion featured Marouane Burrour, Senior Content Acquisition Manager for MENA and Turkey at Prime Video; Jonathan Lewsley, Senior Sales Executive for Prime Video International Originals; and Nawaf Al Janahi, filmmaker and founder of Blackbox Cinema and Cineolio.

Through partnerships with leading global institutions and industry players, the Dubai Films and Games Commission continues to support a competitive, future-ready creative ecosystem, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for film, television and content creation.