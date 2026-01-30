Xposure Festival highlights storytelling as cultural diplomacy to elevate global narratives

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants at the Xposure International Photography Festival highlighted storytelling as a form of cultural diplomacy, stressing its ability to elevate local stories into globally resonant narratives.

Speaking at the event, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Glenn Gainor and Ayten Mirzoyeva underscored the role of storytelling as cultural diplomacy, noting its power to turn local experiences into shared global conversations.

The participants emphasised the importance of visual storytelling and films in helping people understand each other, build empathy, and inspire social change.

Gainor believes that representation is key when telling stories. He has worked in Hollywood to create empowering films that amplify authentic voices around the world.

Ayten is set to speak at Xposure about the evolving nature of soft power and its connection to authenticity and identity in the film industry.

She said that Xposure is an important event where storytellers can share their unique viewpoints and experiences, allowing audiences to see the world through genuine and authentic perspectives.