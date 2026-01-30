Zayed Charity Run launches in Miami with global humanitarian message

MIAMI, US, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Charity Run will begin tomorrow, Saturday, in Miami, Florida, as the first stop of its 2026 international programme, the Higher Organising Committee announced.

The Miami race continues the initiative’s long-standing presence in the United States since 2005 and will bring together thousands of runners from across the country, alongside around 150 male and female participants from the UAE.

The event will take place in Coconut Grove, with a 5-kilometre route starting at Miami City Hall and finishing at Regatta Park, under high organisational standards and strong community engagement.

Held in support of the National Kidney Foundation, the run aims to assist kidney failure patients and promote humanitarian and charitable causes globally, reflecting the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his values of generosity and human solidarity.

The total prize pool stands at $20,000, with $5,000 awarded to first place, $2,500 to second, and $1,500 to third, in addition to raffle prizes for participants.

Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said the event seeks to spread values of goodwill and compassion worldwide, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to health and humanitarian work and strengthening bonds of cooperation with communities around the world.