World Press Photo winner discusses ethical issues in long-form storytelling at Xposure

SHARJAH, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Two-time World Press Photo winner Ilvy Njiokiktjien delivered a compelling masterclass at the Xposure International Photography Festival, exploring the power and risks of long-form narrative storytelling through her 18-year project documenting South Africa’s first post-apartheid generation. Her series, Born Free – Mandela’s Generation of Hope, is on display at the festival.

Speaking during her session, Narrative Storytelling and Getting Your Work Seen, the Dutch photographer reflected on the ethical challenges of documentary work, including her award-winning investigation into a South African youth camp promoting extremist ideologies. She noted that still images alone failed to convey the severity of the indoctrination, prompting her to incorporate video and audio in collaboration with journalist Elles van Gelder. The resulting documentary won a World Press Photo award.

While the work raised awareness, it also produced unintended consequences, including attracting new recruits, leading Njiokiktjien to deepen her engagement with affected families. This experience helped shape Born Free, which traces post-apartheid youth across race, class and opportunity.

Njiokiktjien concluded by encouraging emerging photographers to remain resilient and strategic, stressing the importance of professionalism, clarity of vision and focused self-presentation in gaining visibility in a competitive industry.

For his part, international photographer Mohammed Muheisen said during a session that a photograph is a lasting record, and that what is neither documented nor told risks being forgotten. He stressed that photojournalism becomes a force for good when it conveys truthful stories that preserve memory and inspire understanding and action.