Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secretary of State

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, during which they discussed the strong strategic relations between the two countries, as well as key regional developments.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the US Secretary of State reviewed the current situation in the Gaza Strip, the importance of supporting the objectives of the 'Board of Peace', and the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan in all its obligations and phases. They also stressed the need to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in Gaza and alleviate their suffering.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the United States and various regional and international partners to consolidate lasting peace and stability in the region, and to ensure dignified living conditions and development opportunities for its peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, during the call, also addressed the tragic developments in Sudan’s civil war, highlighting the importance of reaching an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and transitioning to an independent civilian government free from the control of the warring parties.

The two sides further discussed a number of issues of shared interest related to the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States.