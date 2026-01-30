Abdullah bin Zayed receives Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Austria and ways to further strengthen them in support of the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

They also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation across a range of sectors, including the economy, trade, investment and energy, within the framework of the UAE–Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Austrian minister, affirming that relations between the UAE and Austria are well established and steadily advancing. He noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership has created promising opportunities for further growth and development in bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The meeting also addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest, with an exchange of views on current developments.

In addition, the two sides discussed the trilateral talks hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States, and their importance in supporting political solutions to the crisis and strengthening global security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.