UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Chinese Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II to Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen friendship and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The decoration was presented by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting with the ambassador in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the depth of UAE–China strategic relations and commended Ambassador Zhang’s contributions to advancing bilateral cooperation and the comprehensive partnership across various sectors.

Ambassador Zhang expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the honour, praising the strong strategic ties between the two countries and the UAE’s leading regional and international role.