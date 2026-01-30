Noura Al Kaabi visits the Commonwealth of the Bahamas to advance bilateral cooperation

NASSAU, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, concluded an official visit to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as part of a broader Caribbean tour aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across priority sectors.

During the visit, Her Excellency Al Kaabi met with His Excellency Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, with discussions focusing on the digitization of government services, and the impact digital transformation can have in enhancing tourism. Both sides agreed to accelerate cooperation across digitization while also exploring opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development. Furthermore, the two sides exchanged views on several regional developments of mutual interest.

Al Kaabi also met with Frederick Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas. The meeting focused on strengthening coordination within multilateral frameworks, as well as further deepening the bilateral relationship. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing dialogue and finalizing key economic agreements to support increased trade, investment, and long-term economic cooperation. Discussions covered global and regional developments affecting both the Middle East and the Caribbean, with particular attention to challenges related to radicalization, highlighting the importance of dialogue, prevention, and cooperation in addressing shared security concerns amid an evolving international landscape.

Al Kaabi said: “The bilateral relationship between the United Arab Emirates and The Bahamas continues to be strengthened through closer diplomatic engagement, expanded economic cooperation, and the exchange of expertise across priority sectors. We look forward to building on this momentum to advance ties that support sustainable growth, innovation, and shared prosperity for our two countries and peoples.”

Al Kaabi was accompanied on the visit by Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.