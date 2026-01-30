Hamdan bin Zayed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Barzat Al Dhanna Palace

Al Dhafra Region, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, in Barzat Al Dhanna Palace, Al Dhafra Region.

They discussed the UAE’s ongoing sustainable development, reviewed key milestones in social and service sectors, and explored further initiatives to support stability and quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and H.H. Sheikh Hazza also engaged in friendly conversation with attendees, reflecting deep ties and community cohesion, and underscored the role of such direct meetings in supporting dialogue with UAE citizens.

During the meeting, they affirmed advancement of the role of family as a key driver for progress, in line with UAE Year of Family goals.

The meeting was attended by sheikhs, officials, and Al Dhafra Region tribal leaders.