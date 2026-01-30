Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Spanish FM

ABU DHABI, 30th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain.

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of their shared interests, with a focus on development-related fields and opportunities to enhance joint efforts towards sustainable economic prosperity.