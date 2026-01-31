Sharjah Ruler unveils Portuguese edition of 'The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman: Annals of History 1497CE –1757CE'

SHARJAH, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched the Portuguese edition of his historical work The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman: Annals of History 1497CE – 1757CE during a ceremony held on Friday at the Lisbon Academy of Sciences.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), alongside senior officials, academics, cultural figures and media representatives.

During the ceremony, he also directed the restoration of Arabic manuscripts at the Academy, in support of Arab cultural heritage and the preservation of rare documents.

In his keynote address, H.H. Sheikh Sultan said, “I was nominated for membership of the Lisbon Academy of Sciences, and since obtaining my membership on 3 October 2013, it was incumbent upon me to be an active member. I collected all documents related to Portugal's history from Portuguese archival centres. I devoted my scholarly efforts to studying specialised works and references on Portuguese history, including tracing the Portuguese presence in the Indian Ocean.”

He added, “The outcome of this endeavour was the publication of my book The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman: Annals of History 1497CE –1757CE. It comprises 21 volumes, covering the history of the Portuguese, from their entry into the Indian Ocean through the fall of the Kingdom of Hormuz, their departure from Oman, and the beginning of British influence in the region. This endeavour did not stop there, as I also published my book Compendium of the Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia 1622 CE to 1810 CE, which consists of 33 volumes and includes English, Dutch, French, Portuguese, and Ottoman documents addressing the conflicts and wars between the Portuguese, Dutch, and British in the region.”

Looking ahead, the Ruler of Sharjah announced a forthcoming publication to be launched at the Sharjah International Book Fair in November 2026: “I intend to publish The Portuguese in the Indian Ocean: Annals of History 1507 CE – 1748CE, a 25-volume work covering Portuguese history in India, East Africa and several Asian countries. I promise to continue researching and writing on all matters related to Portugal’s history, and I also promise that the signing of this book will take place here at this Academy, God willing.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan then signed the first Portuguese copies of The Portuguese in the Indian Ocean: Annals of History 1507 CE -1748 CE, presenting them as gifts to the Lisbon Academy of Sciences and its officials. He also received several commemorative gifts from the Academy.

Professor José Francisco Rodrigues, President of the Lisbon Academy of Sciences, delivered a speech welcoming the Ruler of Sharjah and the accompanying delegation. He referred to His Highness’ relationship with the Academy and his visit in 2013, when he obtained membership of the Academy in the field of humanities. He outlined the reasons for granting His Highness membership, citing his dedication and contribution to highlighting and valuing the historical landmarks left by Portugal in the Arabian Peninsula and Persia.

He explained that these reasons formed the basis for the initiative of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, to award the Ruler of Sharjah the Grand Collar of the Order of Camões (Grande Colar da Ordem de Camões), the highest sovereign cultural honour in Portugal.

He said he was proud to sign, as President of the Lisbon Academy of Sciences, alongside the President of the University of Coimbra, the proposal to award the order to His Highness. He expressed his hope that future joint initiatives between the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, with the Academy would continue.

For his part, José Luís Cardoso, Vice President of the Lisbon Academy of Sciences, also delivered a speech in which he presented the Sharjah Ruler’s book, praising the significant scholarly effort undertaken by His Highnesses in authoring academic and historical publications, as well as his strong interest in history and in collecting documents and manuscripts. Cardoso highlighted a selection of documents included in the publication, commending the presentation of these manuscripts for researchers and readers, noting that this supports further research and study and helps to clarify historical facts.

He, along with attendees, watched a film presentation on the book, published by Al Qasimi Publications, which highlighted the facts and documents it contains, as well as its academic and historical importance. The work enables researchers to examine historical events in the region during the Portuguese period and provides opportunities for further study of the included documents. The book is arranged chronologically, with each volume documenting events from a single year, organised as annals. Each volume includes a research index at the end and detailed footnotes for the documents. The historical achievement presents letters and documents, as well as complete books and rare works by Portuguese authors published for the first time.

The publication is an invaluable historical resource, documenting significant events in the Sea of Oman. It records all events and battles that occurred over more than 260 years, presenting historical facts for the first time and supported by rigorous scholarly verification and comprehensive study.

It provides a documented account of a pivotal period in the region’s history, based on original Portuguese documents and archives, as well as rare primary sources. The work re-examines the Portuguese presence in the Sea of Oman within its historical, maritime, and economic context, moving beyond ready-made narratives or one-dimensional interpretations. It highlights the region's role in networks of navigation, trade, and civilisational exchange in the Indian Ocean, presenting it as an active historical agent rather than merely a stage for events.

The launch of the Portuguese edition aligns with an integrated knowledge project led by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, which re-examines the history of the Arab region in its interactions with the world and presents it to readers through scholarly research and precise documentation. The publication also reflects a cultural vision that views translation as a fundamental tool for intercultural dialogue and that treats historical documents as the basis for understanding the past and building more balanced, equitable shared knowledge.

The publication reflects the depth of the cultural and academic relationship between His Highness and the Portuguese Republic, particularly with longstanding academic institutions, foremost among them the University of Coimbra. His Highness’s initiatives in recent years have supported Arab studies and strengthened the presence of the Arabic language in European universities, alongside joint projects to preserve written human heritage, most notably the digitisation of manuscripts and rare books and their availability to researchers worldwide.

Following the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Sultan reviewed a collection of rare Arabic manuscripts owned by the Lisbon Academy of Sciences, directing that the 90 Arabic manuscripts be restored and displayed in a dedicated space at the Academy after restoration. The rare Arabic manuscripts cover a wide range of fields, including copies of The Holy Quran, Al-Muwatta of Imam Malik (711–795), books on geography and meteorology, and collections of Arabic proverbs and wisdom.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan had previously initiated the digitisation of all manuscripts held by the Lisbon Academy of Sciences, stemming from his cultural vision and his belief in the importance of preserving Arab cultural heritage, which forms Arab identity and preserves within its records sciences, knowledge, literature, and the contributions of Arab scholars to culture over the past centuries.

These manuscripts are invaluable intellectual and cultural treasures that stand as evidence of Arab cultural and scientific heritage and of the prolific Arab contributions to fields such as science, astronomy, medicine, Islamic sciences, and geography. They also highlight the social and economic aspects of past centuries and showcase artistic excellence in calligraphy, ornamentation, and literature. In addition, they serve as key sources for researchers, enabling manuscript verification, study, and comparison.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Ambassador of the UAE to the Portuguese Republic; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, alongside officials and media representatives.