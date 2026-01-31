Sheikh Zayed Festival opens registration for UAE’s largest Ramadan sports tournament

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Festival has officially announced the opening of registration for its exceptional Ramadan Sports Tournament 2026, the largest of its kind in the UAE in terms of number of sports, scale of participation, and total prize value.

The tournament will run from 2nd Ramadan to 19th Ramadan (February 2026), spanning 18 consecutive days of competition, excitement, and celebrations. This unique sporting event blends the spirit of the holy month with competitive energy, welcoming professional athletes and amateurs of all ages.

The Festival revealed an outstanding prize pool totaling AED4.5 million, including direct cash awards for winners across all competitions, along with daily draws for visitors and participants throughout the tournament, reinforcing its festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

The tournament forms part of Sheikh Zayed Festival, which runs for 142 days annually, attracts participants from 27 countries, hosts over 8,000 competitors, and welcomes more than 2.5 million visitors each year, confirming its status as one of the region’s leading cultural and sports destinations.

The tournament features more than 14 individual and team sports, catering to all interests. These include martial arts such as Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and Judo; team sports including Football, 3x3 Basketball, and Beach Volleyball; racket sports such as Padel, Table Tennis, and Badminton; individual disciplines like Running, Cycling, and Chess; alongside traditional heritage sports including Tug of War and Al-Matarha, creating a unique mix of Emirati heritage and international sports.

Designed as an inclusive family sporting event, the tournament offers competitions suitable for professionals and amateurs alike, within a vibrant festive setting that promotes fair play and sportsmanship, while providing a safe and comfortable environment befitting the holy month.

Beyond the competitions, Sheikh Zayed Festival will host daily prizes' draws over 18 days, giving visitors and participants new chances to win every day and adding further excitement to the overall experience.

In a special initiative supporting digital media, the Festival has allocated AED100,000 for the Best Digital Coverage Award, encouraging content creators and media professionals to capture and share the tournament’s highlights across social and digital platforms.

With registration now open, professional athletes and amateurs alike are invited to take part in an exceptional competitive journey that combines high-level sport, Ramadan ambiance, and family entertainment, reinforcing Sheikh Zayed Festival’s position as a leading cultural, entertainment, and sports destination locally and internationally.

Strong participation is expected this year, driven by the scale of prizes, variety of sports, and the distinctive Ramadan atmosphere.

Registration is now open via the following link:

https://in.abudhabimarathon.events/sheikh-zayed-festival-20261769666345197?currentPage=select-competition