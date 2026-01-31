Noura Al Kaabi participates in CAF International Economic Forum in Panama

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in the International Economic Forum organised by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), held in Panama City.

The forum brought together more than 2,500 leaders to advance dialogue on addressing climate change, accelerating energy transition solutions, and fostering partnerships that support economic prosperity across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Al Kaabi’s participation in the International Economic Forum reflects the UAE’s commitment to deepening its partnerships with Latin America and the Caribbean, advancing sustainable economic development, and promoting innovation-driven, future-oriented cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

During the forum, Al Kaabi held a number of meetings with senior multilateral and regional leaders, as part of the UAE’s ongoing engagement at the multilateral level.

She met with Albert Ramdin, Secretary General of the Organisation of American States (OAS); Carlos Hoyos, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama; Javier Gimenez, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Paraguay; Natalia Bayona, United Nations (UN) Tourism Executive Director; and representatives of the National Confederation of Industry (NCI) of Brazil.

In these meetings, she highlighted the importance of moving beyond episodic engagement toward structured, predictable, and results-oriented cooperation, anchored in sustainable energy, infrastructure connectivity, digital transformation, and innovation-driven development.

Furthermore, Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s experience in mobilising financing for large-scale initiatives that enhance economic resilience, strengthen regional value chains, and accelerate long-term development outcomes.

She emphasised the importance of scalable cooperation frameworks capable of delivering shared growth and long-term impact over the next decade. These engagements laid the groundwork for strategic projects between the UAE and the Latin American and Caribbean region.

She was accompanied by Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.