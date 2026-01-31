Ajman Government Media Office reviews latest media technologies at 'Huawei' during visit to Shenzhen, China

SHENZHEN, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Ajman Government Media Office visited the headquarters of “Huawei” in Shenzhen, China, as part of a tour aimed at reviewing the latest offerings from the global company in the fields of technology and digital solutions, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in developing the media work system.

During the visit, the Media Office delegation reviewed a number of modern technologies offered by “Huawei” in the fields of archiving, digital storage, communications, and networks, in addition to smart solutions dedicated to the media sector, which contribute to enhancing efficiency, accelerating information flow, and improving content quality.

The delegation also reviewed advanced models of content management platforms and artificial intelligence applications in classification, organisation, and archiving, alongside advanced infrastructure systems that provide high levels of security and speed in data exchange.

Huawei officials affirmed during the meeting the company’s readiness to open new horizons for cooperation, provide innovative technical solutions that meet the needs of media work in Ajman, and support the future development of media services in the emirate.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, stated that this visit comes within the framework of the Office’s commitment to adopting the latest global technologies and enhancing its partnerships with leading institutions in the field of digital transformation, thereby supporting the development of a more advanced and effective media infrastructure in Ajman.

He added that the Media Office seeks through these partnerships to explore innovative solutions in the fields of content management, smart archiving, and data protection, affirming that cooperation with “Huawei” aligns with the Ajman Government’s directions toward building a modern media system based on advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and keeping pace with the requirements of the upcoming phase.