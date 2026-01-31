UAE participates in Second Arab–India Energy Dialogue

GAO, India, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the second Arab–India Energy Dialogue, held in Goa, India, as part of efforts to strengthen strategic cooperation in the energy sector between India and the members of the League of Arab States, and to explore opportunities for expanding partnerships in support of mutual interests.

The dialogue featured high-level discussions with the participation of ministers, senior officials, and experts, focusing on ways to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and to explore new prospects for future collaboration across various energy sectors.

During his participation, Eng Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in both conventional and clean energy, expanding oil and gas trade, and supporting long-term commercial partnerships, contributing to stronger energy security and more sustainable energy supplies in regional and international markets.

Al Kaabi also emphasised the UAE’s interest in expanding cooperation in renewable energy and clean technologies, supporting power grid integration, and developing manufacturing value chains for renewable energy components, in addition to encouraging investment in India’s growing renewable energy sector.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting international partnerships that strengthen energy security, promote economic diversification, and accelerate the transition toward more sustainable and resilient energy systems, in a manner that serves the shared interests of Arab countries and India.