Australia marks new starting point for Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) kicked off in Australia, as competitions went underway at Willinga Park in the Bawley Point are of New South Wales.

A group of horses belonging to a group of distinguished owners from across the country participated in the event, marking a new milestone that underscore’s the cup’s growing global presence and the artistic and cultural value it holds, while reflecting the prestigious status of purebred Arabians.

Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, Ambassador the UAE to Australia, attended the event and crowned the winners, as Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS was in attendance along with several owners, breeders, and horse enthusiasts – reflecting the depth of international partnerships and ongoing institutional support for the event.

The Yearling Fillies category was won by Simeon Siferet for Simeon Stud, ahead of Marie MI who earned silver in second place for Greg, Julie and Jane Farrell, as Zarahemla Lady Dominique, owned by Peter Robert Hornby, landed in third place with the bronze medal.

In the Junior Fillies Championship, Vittoria MI guaranteed the gold medal for Greg, Julie and Jane Farrell, edging over Muneera Al Hasan who was the silver medal recipient for Kay Edward, while Nitaka FF was the bronze medal winner for Kate and Doyle Dertell.

Baroque MI wasted no time in taking home the gold medal in the Yearling Colts championship for owners Greg, Julie and Jane Farrell, while Senator FF guaranteed the silver medal for Candice, and Athol Hill True Passion gave Nichelle Bishop the bronze.

Simeon Shivah made sure Simeon Stud took the gold medal in the Senior Mares Category, after a fiery competition with Saffire MI who snagged silver in second for Greg, Julie and Jane Farrell, and Javalia FF the bronze medal winner for Kate and Doyle Dertell.

The Junior Colt championship saw Kelaray Ulysses dominate with a great performance for Kelly Mason, Raymond Milich and Kim Wilkinson, while Requiem RBS was the silver medal winner for Nikki Frisby, leaving DA Dominico, owned by Nicole Maree and William Damien Henricus, landed in third with the bronze.

Finally, Ubiquitous AAJ was crowned with the golden medal for Alicia and Christopher Rosewall, beating Echos Of Tomorrow, owned by Robyn Rogers, won the silver medal in second place, as Zarahemla Maverick gave Peter Robert Hornby the bronze medal in third place.

The major success which the first Australian leg achieved reflected the advanced organizational standards, strong participation, and growing interest in the EAHGC in Australia – both in terms of the number of participants (horses) and the diversity reflected in the group of breeders and owners – further strengthening the cups status as a global platform which celebrates the beauty and authenticity of the Arabian horse.

Located in the coastal area of Bawley Point, Willinga Park is considered a fully integrated destination for holding international events, combining professional equestrian facilities, natural gardens, art, and luxury accommodation. The expansive venue includes training and arenas for competitions, as well as advanced stables, hospitality facilities, and comprehensive visitor services. It also features a state-of-the-art equine hospital providing round-the-clock care and rehabilitation programs under specialist veterinary supervision.

Furthermore, 791 horses belonging to approximately 460 owners participated in the second edition of the EAHGC, with total prize money amounting to AED3.986 million. A total of 488 horses and 342 owners were crowned winners, showcasing the events growing international stature and the UAE’s pioneering role in strengthening the global standing of Arabian horse championships.

The third edition of the EAHGC builds on the successes of prior editions, with different legs held across all continents as part of an ambitious vision aimed at reaching the widest possible base of Arabian horse owners and breeders worldwide, enhancing the cups international profile, and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership role in preserving, uplifting and elevating the heritage of Arabian horses around the globe.