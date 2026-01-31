Humaid bin Rashid receives Officer Cadet Obaid Al Kaabi, winner of Sword of Honour from Police College

AJMAN, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Officer Cadet Obaid Khalifa Obaid Al Kaabi at his majlis in Masfout on the occasion of his graduation from the Police College and winning the Sword of Honour. He also secured first overall, as well as first in academic studies, drill, weapons and marksmanship.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid commended the attention and care shown by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Emiratis, and his constant keenness to support and empower them across various fields, including policing. This, he said, contributes to preparing national cadres capable of shouldering responsibility and serving the country with efficiency and distinction.

The Ruler of Ajman congratulated Al Kaabi on his achievement, praising his excellence and what it reflects of diligence, discipline and distinction. H.H. Sheikh Humaid wished him continued success in his professional career, stressing the importance of employing the knowledge, learning and military and police skills he has acquired in serving the homeland, safeguarding its achievements and preserving its gains.

He also expressed pride in the competence of the UAE’s youth and in their scientific and military capabilities, affirming that they are the nation’s asset and its strong shield in enhancing its standing and confronting future challenges.

Al Kaabi expressed his happiness and pride at being received by H.H. Sheikh Humaid, affirming his determination to serve his country and defend its land and flag with honesty, sincerity and dedication.