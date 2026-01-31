Millions set to watch 2026 Dubai Marathon live

DUBAI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Millions of viewers across the globe will be able to watch live when the 2026 Dubai Marathon gets underway on February 1 as TV stations and online platforms sign up to take live coverage of the 25th anniversary of the race.

Staged under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council, the 2026 Dubai Marathon will be watched live by viewers across all continents.

African viewers will be able to access the live coverage on three different channels, including the Ethiopia Broadcast Corporation, Africa XP and SuperSport.

Dubai Sports Channel will provide coverage pan-Middle East and North Africa, while in Asia Pacific SPOTV will provide access for Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea and Thailand, with Huya catering for the Chinese market. In the US, Fortius Media and their US-focused networks will broadcast live coverage of the Middle East’s oldest international marathon.

For the official highlights show, CNBC is confirmed to air on CNBC Europe (Pan European, UK and Middle East feeds), CNBC Asia (Pan Asian, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand) and CNBC Latin America. RTHK Hong Kong is confirmed as well as a wide selection of global inflight channels.

And for those unable to access a TV feed, the global broadcast will be backed up by the Dubai Marathon’s official YouTube channel, which will offer global access with no geo-blocking, with the Olympic Channel, available on-line and via the app, also airing the live broadcast. Lead expert commentary will come from former Marathon World Champion and World Record holder Paula Radcliffe with the Marathon starting at 5.45am UAE time.

H&A Media are the appointed broadcast coordinators and global media rights holders with Prime Vision providing the broadcast facilities.

“It’s great to be on our fast and scenic Jumeirah Beach course and have such an immense level of interest from linear and digital broadcasters alike,” said Peter Connerton, Race Director. “We invest heavily in the quality of the television production and distribution to showcase the UAE.”

While a host of international elites will fight it out for the prestigious Dubai Marathon trophy, thousands of everyday runners will also line up in the 4km Fun Run, the 10km Road Race and the 42.195km Marathon itself.